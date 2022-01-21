Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022, 10:58:25 PM
The party girls of Auschwitz
« on: Today at 04:33:07 PM »
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.

Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings

We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.

One day we will get there.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:52:41 PM »
Can't see BBC Woman's Hour giving this much airtime  :jowo1:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:13:57 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:33:07 PM
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.

Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings

We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.

One day we will get there.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html




Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!

On too many bucket lists
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:15:36 PM »
Sounds like a fun day out 
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:33:33 PM »
Well worth a visit, one of the most poignant places Ive ever visited. Instead of sending school kids skiing Id put this on the curriculum and make them go here. The evil that men do. The way the fucking loons and fanatical nut jobs on all sides are behaving history will repeat itself. Again. Look at Yugoslavia 30 years ago to see what cunts mankind can be. We learn fuck all.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:56:55 PM »
Why would you want to pay to send schoolkids to auchwitz robbso?  I'd be bored senseless being an 11 year old kid walking round a concentration camp. All I wanted to do was being outdoors playing sport at that age, not walk around a death camp. But whatever floats yer boat.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:21:18 PM »
Maybe learn about history, so they dont forget what atrocities happened 70 odd years ago. Yeah, Im sure I said my visit floated my boat souey Try not to take things literally mick. Its never to late to learn. Put it on your bucket list.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:58:28 PM »
My school wanted us to visit Auschwitz during year 9 or 10

But it would have been expensive so a compromise must have been reached and we watched Schindlers list for 3 hours instead  :pd:
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:08:57 PM »
German soldiers put Jews in a shed and gassed them .

Thats all they need to know , and its my turn on fifa
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:52:54 PM »
Still trying too hard minge lad. Decent turn nonetheless   :basil:
