Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings



We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.



One day we will get there.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html





Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!



On too many bucket lists



Posts: 15 694 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:33:33 PM » Well worth a visit, one of the most poignant places Ive ever visited. Instead of sending school kids skiing Id put this on the curriculum and make them go here. The evil that men do. The way the fucking loons and fanatical nut jobs on all sides are behaving history will repeat itself. Again. Look at Yugoslavia 30 years ago to see what cunts mankind can be. We learn fuck all. Logged

Posts: 1 132 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:56:55 PM » Why would you want to pay to send schoolkids to auchwitz robbso? I'd be bored senseless being an 11 year old kid walking round a concentration camp. All I wanted to do was being outdoors playing sport at that age, not walk around a death camp. But whatever floats yer boat.

