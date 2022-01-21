John Theone

Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings



We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.



One day we will get there.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html







Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!



On too many bucket lists



Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!On too many bucket lists Logged