January 21, 2022, 06:04:09 PM
News:
The party girls of Auschwitz
Author
Topic: The party girls of Auschwitz
headset
The party girls of Auschwitz
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.
Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings
We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.
One day we will get there.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html
Rutters
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
Can't see BBC Woman's Hour giving this much airtime
John Theone
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!
On too many bucket lists
