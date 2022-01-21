Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The party girls of Auschwitz
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.

Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings

We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.

One day we will get there.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html
Can't see BBC Woman's Hour giving this much airtime  :jowo1:
Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!

On too many bucket lists
