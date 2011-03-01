Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022, 11:20:00 AM
Author Topic: When equality backfires  (Read 56 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 09:23:32 AM »
Interesting item on LBC last night

A woman broke down on a country road late at night. Called the AA and told them she was a lone female..........but was told they no longer prioritise lone females on the basis of equality!

She wrote to the head of the AA and got a letter back telling her that what she was told was correct.  :steptoe:

She's now kicking off (along with various women's groups) saying that women are more at risk of attack so should be priortised.

Surely you can't want to be treated equally - yet still demand preferential treatment?

Thoughts?
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:41 AM »
Sorry Headset - just seen your post  :steptoe:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=152443.0
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:31:34 AM »
Common sense would tell me that they absolutely should be prioritised

I support your view in general, but there has to be flexibility based on risk-assessment
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:37 AM »
Why would common sense tell you women should be prioritised when men are far more likely to be attacked?
