A woman broke down on a country road late at night. Called the AA and told them she was a lone female..........but was told they no longer prioritise lone females on the basis of equality!



She wrote to the head of the AA and got a letter back telling her that what she was told was correct.



She's now kicking off (along with various women's groups) saying that women are more at risk of attack so should be priortised.



Surely you can't want to be treated equally - yet still demand preferential treatment?



Thoughts?



