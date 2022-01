Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 267 Dead Meat..loaf! « on: Yesterday at 09:06:19 AM » 73,.not a bad innings all things considered! Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 546 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 AM » RIP to the big Poolie Meat, great career Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 411 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 AM » RIP big lad



Had "Hits out of hell" on vinyl when i was a teen and played it to death.



Hope you can now see paradise by the dashboard light............. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 697 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:47 AM » Bat out of Hell was fantastic when you think the album was released mid to late 70ís

RIP Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 381 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 AM »



Thanks for the song and Paradise also; still love both tracks, and I think Iíll test my Bose out this evening







RIP big man Blew my young tits off to that album.Thanks for the song and Paradise also; still love both tracks, and I think Iíll test my Bose out this eveningRIP big man Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 1 133 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:24:08 PM » RIP big man. What a song bat out of hell was. And to think the young uns these days have to listen to Adele and Kanye west or other gangster rap shyte. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 381 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:13:13 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 03:24:08 PM RIP big man. What a song bat out of hell was. And to think the young uns these days have to listen to Adele and Kanye west or other gangster rap shyte.



'Tearing up the road, faster, than any young boy had ever gone'



Me in me Moggie Traveller which, in my subconcious, was a black Kawosaki 750



'Tearing up the road, faster, than any young boy had ever gone'Me in me Moggie Traveller which, in my subconcious, was a black Kawosaki 750 Logged

Winston

Posts: 699 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:32:14 PM » Whatís the local woman on I would do anything for love, but I wonít do that called? Lorraine Crosby?



I did like Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman Logged

Tom_Trinder

Posts: 1 780 Re: Dead Meat..loaf! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 PM »



Top bloke..



Seen him in Edinburgh around 86/7Top bloke.. Logged