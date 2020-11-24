|
Bud Wiser
There's lots of things the media in US and UK won't tell you about Biden, specifically related to Ukraine and his son.
Trump however...
Yes, Trump! The President who gift wrapped Afghanistan and handed it back to the Taliban, if he was still in charge God only knows how many land grabs Putin would have under his belt!
My guess would be none. He tends to reserve that stunt for when theres a weak administration in the Whitehouse. He certainly filled his boots during the Obama years - and now appears to be carrying on where he left off now puppet "Brandon" is in, er, charge.
I wonder what the common denominator with those two sops is? Hmmm.
