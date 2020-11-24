headset

Posts: 4 603 The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « on: Yesterday at 08:56:51 AM »



Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.



As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.





Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.



I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html







Is a present danger to world peace and Europe.Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 546 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 AM » He does appear to be everything that the republicans said he would be during the election but from a couple of Americans I know they were in a similar position to us in the UK with a piss poor choice of candidates. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 697 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 AM »

Every fucking year the same bollocks since the 60s. We wont be going to war with RussiaEvery fucking year the same bollocks since the 60s. Logged

headset

Posts: 4 603 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 AM »



I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though. Trump or Biden in charge - if they can avoid war/ bloodshed that will do me.I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 313 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:13:20 PM » Its amusing how Sky and BBC never mention Bidens embarrassing performances on the rare occasions he allows press questions. Who actually is running the Federal government? It certainly isnt a senile old duffer like Biden or his disaster of a VP.







Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 313 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:20:24 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 05:47:30 PM There's lots of things the media in US and UK won't tell you about Biden, specifically related to Ukraine and his son.



Trump however...



Yes the media hatred of Trump has blinded them to Creepy Joes cognitive problems. As for Hunter and his laptop, that seems to have been swept under the carpet.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 266 Re: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:38:20 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 05:47:30 PM There's lots of things the media in US and UK won't tell you about Biden, specifically related to Ukraine and his son.



Trump however...



Yes, Trump! The President who gift wrapped Afghanistan and handed it back to the Taliban, if he was still in charge God only knows how many land grabs Putin would have under his belt!