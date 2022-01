headset

« on: Yesterday at 08:56:51 AM »



Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.



As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.





Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.



I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html







Itchy_ring

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 AM » He does appear to be everything that the republicans said he would be during the election but from a couple of Americans I know they were in a similar position to us in the UK with a piss poor choice of candidates.

Robbso

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 AM »

Every fucking year the same bollocks since the 60ís. We wonít be going to war with RussiaEvery fucking year the same bollocks since the 60ís. Logged

headset

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 AM »



I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though. Trump or Biden in charge - if they can avoid war/ bloodshed that will do me.I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though. Logged