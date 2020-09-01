Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2022
Author Topic: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden  (Read 231 times)
headset
Yesterday at 08:56:51 AM
Is a present danger to world peace and Europe.

Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.

As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.


Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.

I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 AM
He does appear to be everything that the republicans said he would be during the election but from a couple of Americans I know they were in a similar position to us in the UK with a piss poor choice of candidates.
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 AM
Not fit for office
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:23:55 AM
 souey souey souey :alf: :alf:

Eeeee you lads
Bernie
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:23:55 AM
souey souey souey :alf: :alf:

Eeeee you lads

If we go to war with Russia, you are happy for him to be leading it are you?  souey
Robbso
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 AM
We wont be going to war with Russia :basil:
Every fucking year the same bollocks since the 60s.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:21:51 AM
Yes, world would've been so much safer with the tiny handed orange buffoon in a nappy!
headset
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 AM
Trump or Biden in charge - if they can avoid war/ bloodshed that will do me. :like:

I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
How old is Trump?  Seriously, I dont know. Get Harris in; shes cool
Bud Wiser
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:20:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
How old is Trump?  Seriously, I dont know. Get Harris in; shes cool

A 28% approval rating suggests otherwise.
Bud Wiser
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:23:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:24:47 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:23:55 AM
souey souey souey :alf: :alf:

Eeeee you lads

If we go to war with Russia, you are happy for him to be leading it are you?  souey

Don't worry, that senile stooge will be kept far away from any red buttons - as Jennifer Psaki's been running the show for months.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:20:44 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 03:20:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
How old is Trump?  Seriously, I dont know. Get Harris in; shes cool

A 28% approval rating suggests otherwise.

People rate The Mail. People are wrong sometimes.
headset
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:21:29 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
How old is Trump?  Seriously, I dont know. Get Harris in; shes cool

monkey


At least Donald looks alive - joe just looks ready for the knacker's yard or should be enjoying life on the golf course. Not grafting one of the biggest jobs in the world
Squarewheelbike
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:54:56 AM
Pretty clear that any potential Dem candidate didn't want to get caught up in the Trump circus, and you can't blame them!
