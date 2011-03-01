headset

Online



Posts: 4 597





Posts: 4 597 The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden « on: Today at 08:56:51 AM »



Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.



As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.





Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.



I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html







Is a present danger to world peace and Europe.Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching. Logged