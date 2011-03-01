Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022
Topic: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden
« on: Today at 08:56:51 AM »
Is a present danger to world peace and Europe.

Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.

As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.


Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.

I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:36 AM »
He does appear to be everything that the republicans said he would be during the election but from a couple of Americans I know they were in a similar position to us in the UK with a piss poor choice of candidates.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:17 AM »
Not fit for office
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:55 AM »
 souey souey souey :alf: :alf:

Eeeee you lads
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:47 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:23:55 AM
souey souey souey :alf: :alf:

Eeeee you lads

If we go to war with Russia, you are happy for him to be leading it are you?  souey
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:55 AM »
We wont be going to war with Russia :basil:
Every fucking year the same bollocks since the 60s.
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:21:51 AM »
Yes, world would've been so much safer with the tiny handed orange buffoon in a nappy!
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:47:46 AM »
Trump or Biden in charge - if they can avoid war/ bloodshed that will do me. :like:

I'm not sure creepy is up for the job anyway at his age but they have voted him in. That's just my opinion though.
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:22 PM »
How old is Trump?  Seriously, I dont know. Get Harris in; shes cool
Logged
