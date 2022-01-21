Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022, 09:12:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The mumbling stumbling President Joe Biden  (Read 10 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 591


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:56:51 AM »
Is a present danger to world peace and Europe.

Let us hope he calls any carry-on with Russia and Putin over Ukraine in the right way.

As the article stated America's allies are looking for a cool head on this matter.


Fingers crossed the whole thing sorts itself out without bloodshed.

I'm no expert on wars but I did read somewhere if Putin marches into Ukraine it won't be long before he does the same to Poland. Hence Europe watching.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424609/This-mumbling-stumbling-President-clear-danger-world-peace-writes-DOMINIC-GREEN.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 542


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:36 AM »
He does appear to be everything that the republicans said he would be during the election but from a couple of Americans I know they were in a similar position to us in the UK with a piss poor choice of candidates.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 