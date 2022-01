headset

Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris
« on: January 21, 2022, 08:19:48 AM »
and he is still here - ffs that will wind them up to frothing levels.





Despite his fuck ups which are glaring - He can stay until someone steps forward for the job - as things stand Labour is not a credible opposition anyway and, that's where we are at at this moment in time. IMO.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424653/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Labour-waved-little-hands-Boris-like-Sooty-Sweep.html





Like sooty and sweep and he is still here - ffs that will wind them up to frothing levels.

Despite his fuck ups which are glaring - He can stay until someone steps forward for the job - as things stand Labour is not a credible opposition anyway and, that's where we are at at this moment in time. IMO.

Re: Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris
« Reply #1 on: January 21, 2022, 09:05:05 AM »
Labour are still hopeless even with their big poll lead I'm not convinced they'll win the next election unless inflation and the economy come into play. As for the Tories I think all the potential leaders are backing off again at the moment.

Re: Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 AM »



Why a certain section are so enthralled is a bit of a mystery



Keir Starmer this week Wednesday January 19th 2022



I ask Starmer, a former shadow Brexit secretary and ardent remainer, whether Brexit is done and dusted. “Yes,” he says. “Look, we’ve left the EU. There’s no case for rejoining, so we have to make it work. We are out and we’re staying out.” so that rules out a return to the single market or customs union under a Labour government? “Yes, it does.We’ve got to make Brexit work from the outside and not reopen old wounds.”



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/19/stop-talking-about-the-problem-fix-the-bloody-thing-keir-starmer-on-boris-johnsons-parties-and-his-plan-to-win-power



I’m now of the opinion the voters are thick as minceWhy aare so enthralled is a bit of a mysteryKeir Starmer this weekI ask Starmer, a former shadow Brexit secretary and ardent remainer, whether Brexit is done and dusted. “Yes,” he says. “Look, we’ve left the EU.We’ve got to make Brexit work from the outside and not reopen old wounds.” Logged