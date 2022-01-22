headset

Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris
« on: Yesterday at 08:19:48 AM »
and he is still here - ffs that will wind them up to frothing levels.





Despite his fuck ups which are glaring - He can stay until someone steps forward for the job - as things stand Labour is not a credible opposition anyway and, that's where we are at at this moment in time. IMO.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424653/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Labour-waved-little-hands-Boris-like-Sooty-Sweep.html





Re: Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:05:05 AM »
Labour are still hopeless even with their big poll lead I'm not convinced they'll win the next election unless inflation and the economy come into play. As for the Tories I think all the potential leaders are backing off again at the moment.