Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2022, 10:35:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Richard Littlejohn - Labour waved their little hands at Boris  (Read 145 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 603


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:19:48 AM »
Like sooty and sweep monkey and he is still here - ffs that will wind them up to frothing levels.


Despite his fuck ups which are glaring - He can stay until someone steps forward for the job - as things stand Labour is not a credible opposition anyway and, that's where we are at at this moment in time. IMO.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10424653/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Labour-waved-little-hands-Boris-like-Sooty-Sweep.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 545


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:05:05 AM »
Labour are still hopeless even with their big poll lead I'm not convinced they'll win the next election unless inflation and the economy come into play. As for the Tories I think all the potential leaders are backing off again at the moment.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 698


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:48:41 AM »
Im now of the opinion the voters are thick as mince

Why a certain section are so enthralled is a bit of a mystery

Keir Starmer this week Wednesday January 19th 2022

I ask Starmer, a former shadow Brexit secretary and ardent remainer, whether Brexit is done and dusted. Yes, he says. Look, weve left the EU. Theres no case for rejoining, so we have to make it work. We are out and were staying out. so that rules out a return to the single market or customs union under a Labour government? Yes, it does.Weve got to make Brexit work from the outside and not reopen old wounds.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/19/stop-talking-about-the-problem-fix-the-bloody-thing-keir-starmer-on-boris-johnsons-parties-and-his-plan-to-win-power
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 