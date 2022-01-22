Im now of the opinion the voters are thick as mince
Why a certain section
are so enthralled is a bit of a mystery
Keir Starmer this week Wednesday January 19th 2022
I ask Starmer, a former shadow Brexit secretary and ardent remainer, whether Brexit is done and dusted. Yes, he says. Look, weve left the EU. Theres no case for rejoining, so we have to make it work. We are out and were staying out. so that rules out a return to the single market or customs union under a Labour government? Yes, it does.
Weve got to make Brexit work from the outside and not reopen old wounds.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/19/stop-talking-about-the-problem-fix-the-bloody-thing-keir-starmer-on-boris-johnsons-parties-and-his-plan-to-win-power