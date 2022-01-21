I'm not clever enough for a white-collar job. Working from home or not - so that bit will never happen.
Same with boozing at dinner time at work - I just cant do it not even a pint or 2 - unless it's an all-day job.
I struggled when I was younger at the Whitby kippers on a Friday afternoon over at Haverton hill.
a pint used to knock fuck out of me later on in the day at work
I'd forgotten about those days, some shows in that place!
I started out as an engineering apprentice at 16, every Friday down the pub at lunchtime for 3 pints minimum, was absolutely useless all afternoon and no doubt a danger to myself and everyone else, happy days!