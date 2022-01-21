headset

It looks like the civil servants « on: Today at 08:12:27 AM »





FFS- no surprises really - it is ok for the rest of to work and has worked since the pandemic.



Not some civil service members - you won't get some of them back and out their PJ's without a battle.





A bet the all out and about shopping and enjoying the social side of life without any fears but when it comes to working well let us start flapping as per usual.



No wonder they get the piss taken out of them for being workshy.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10424805/Unions-war-Boris-Johnson-returning-office.html

headset

Re: It looks like the civil servants « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:45 AM » I graft fly me now and again and I could swear that zorro who posts over there is some kind of civil servant or why shy fucker.



I've never known anyone like him for wanting to be in lockdown or moaning that restrictions are getting lifted.



Fair play to him though in one respect - he doesn't hide from the fact when does his weekly moan about things...he does give me a laugh. Logged

Winston

Re: It looks like the civil servants « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:18:42 PM »



The only downside is the cost of a bottle of red wine at lunch every day soon adds up Working from home is greatThe only downside is the cost of a bottle of red wine at lunch every day soon adds up « Last Edit: Today at 12:34:13 PM by Winston » Logged

headset

Re: It looks like the civil servants « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:53:14 PM »





Same with boozing at dinner time at work - I just cant do it not even a pint or 2 - unless it's an all-day job.





I struggled when I was younger at the Whitby kippers on a Friday afternoon over at Haverton hill.



a pint used to knock fuck out of me later on in the day at work I'm not clever enough for a white-collar job. Working from home or not - so that bit will never happen.Same with boozing at dinner time at work - I just cant do it not even a pint or 2 - unless it's an all-day job.I struggled when I was younger at the Whitby kippers on a Friday afternoon over at Haverton hill.a pint used to knock fuck out of me later on in the day at work Logged