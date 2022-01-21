Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022
Topic: It looks like the civil servants  (Read 110 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:12:27 AM »
are doing what we all expected - looking to put the brakes on returning to work.


FFS- no surprises really - it is ok for the rest of to work and has worked since the pandemic.

Not some civil service members - you won't get some of them back and out their PJ's without a battle.


A bet the all out and about shopping and enjoying the social side of life without any fears but when it comes to working well let us start flapping as per usual.

No wonder they get the piss taken out of them for being workshy.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10424805/Unions-war-Boris-Johnson-returning-office.html
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:15:07 AM »
And people called Priti Patel a bully  :alf:
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:54:45 AM »
I graft fly me now and again and I could swear that zorro who posts over there is some kind of civil servant or why shy fucker.

I've never known anyone like him for wanting to be in lockdown or moaning that restrictions are getting lifted.

Fair play to him though in one respect - he doesn't hide from the fact when does his weekly moan about things...he does give me a laugh.
Logged
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:18:42 PM »
Working from home is great

The only downside is the cost of a bottle of red wine at lunch every day soon adds up  
Logged
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:53:14 PM »
I'm not clever enough for a white-collar job. Working from home or not - so that bit will never happen.


Same with boozing at dinner time at work - I just cant do it not even a pint or 2 - unless it's an all-day job.


I struggled when I was younger at the Whitby kippers on a Friday afternoon over at Haverton hill.

a pint used to knock fuck out of me later on in the day at work monkey
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:53:14 PM
I'm not clever enough for a white-collar job. Working from home or not - so that bit will never happen.


Same with boozing at dinner time at work - I just cant do it not even a pint or 2 - unless it's an all-day job.


I struggled when I was younger at the Whitby kippers on a Friday afternoon over at Haverton hill.

a pint used to knock fuck out of me later on in the day at work monkey

   I'd forgotten about those days, some shows in that place!

I started out as an engineering apprentice at 16, every Friday down the pub at lunchtime for 3 pints minimum, was absolutely useless all afternoon and no doubt a danger to myself and everyone else, happy days! 
Logged
