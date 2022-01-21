headset

It looks like the civil servants « on: Today at 08:12:27 AM »





FFS- no surprises really - it is ok for the rest of to work and has worked since the pandemic.



Not some civil service members - you won't get some of them back and out their PJ's without a battle.





A bet the all out and about shopping and enjoying the social side of life without any fears but when it comes to working well let us start flapping as per usual.



No wonder they get the piss taken out of them for being workshy.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10424805/Unions-war-Boris-Johnson-returning-office.html

