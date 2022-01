headset

Offline



Posts: 4 591





Posts: 4 591 BAILED AGAIN Married Everton footballer Nonce In Waiting. « on: Today at 07:22:21 AM »





Bailed 4 times... at least he hasn't tasted a bit of the slammer yet ... like the lad from Man City.





Imagine the money the North West solicitors will be making with these two fuckers





Guilty or Not the legal eagles will be buckled after these 2 have been to trial.





You could even argue Everton are missing him at the moment



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17393866/everton-bail-extended-fourth-time-child-sex-offences/

He must be sweating like Prince Andrew this fucker.Bailed 4 times... at least he hasn't tasted a bit of the slammer yet ... like the lad from Man City.Imagine the money the North West solicitors will be making with these two fuckersGuilty or Not the legal eagles will be buckled after these 2 have been to trial.You could even argue Everton are missing him at the moment Logged