January 22, 2022, 10:54:19 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britains Top five Pies.
Author
Topic: Britains Top five Pies.
headset
Britains Top five Pies.
No hairy pie before you say, anything lads. It's not in the Suns top 5 anyhow
I'm a steak and kidney pieman so I'm in at No1 with the sun readers
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17392396/britains-top-five-pies/
kippers
Re: Britains Top five Pies.
Me mam used to do an amazing Rabbit pie.
Cup in the middle to support the big fuck off crust
Does anyone have it anymore ?
Squarewheelbike
Re: Britains Top five Pies.
Checks watch.
