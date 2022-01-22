Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2022, 10:54:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Britains Top five Pies.  (Read 152 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 603


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 AM »
No hairy pie before you say, anything lads. It's not in the Suns top 5 anyhow monkey


I'm a steak and kidney pieman so I'm in at No1 with the sun readers


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17392396/britains-top-five-pies/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 956


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:53:11 PM »
Me mam used to do an amazing Rabbit pie.
Cup in the middle to support the big fuck off crust  :like:

Does anyone have it anymore ?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 267


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:59 PM »
Checks watch.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 