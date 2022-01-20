Welcome,
January 20, 2022, 09:36:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Steve Gibsons Open Letter
Author
Topic: Steve Gibsons Open Letter (Read 62 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 611
Steve Gibsons Open Letter
«
on:
Today
at 05:48:43 PM »
Gibbo has gone in on the Derby administrators with 2 feet with an acerbic open letter. He's proper annoyed and seems determined to see this through.
That said he has been confident in court cases before and we got smashed
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19863204.boro-chairman-steve-gibson-pens-open-letter-derby-county-administrators/?ref=rss
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 429
Infant Herpes
Re: Steve Gibsons Open Letter
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:24:32 PM »
If Mr Gibson really fancies taking the piss, I would recommend Boro open a Middlesbrough FC club shop in Derby's Derbion Shopping Centre. Manned by Mr Gibson himself. By the way, what cunt came up with the name Derbion to describe a shopping centre in Derby.....me fucking duck?( Not an impression of a far Eastern gentleman)
Logged
I know where you live
