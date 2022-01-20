Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022, 09:36:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Steve Gibsons Open Letter  (Read 62 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 611



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:48:43 PM »
Gibbo has gone in on the Derby administrators with 2 feet with an acerbic open letter. He's proper annoyed and seems determined to see this through.

That said he has been confident in court cases before and we got smashed

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/19863204.boro-chairman-steve-gibson-pens-open-letter-derby-county-administrators/?ref=rss
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 429

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:32 PM »
If Mr Gibson really fancies taking the piss, I would recommend Boro open a Middlesbrough FC club shop in Derby's Derbion Shopping Centre. Manned by Mr Gibson himself. By the way, what cunt came up with the name Derbion to describe a shopping centre in Derby.....me fucking duck?( Not an impression of a far Eastern gentleman)
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 