Fabio Cannavaro to Everton? « on: January 20, 2022, 04:46:02 PM »



I can't say I know anything about him as a manager. other than whats in the article.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17384057/everton-fabio-cannavaro-manager-job-wayne-rooney/ A new name in the mix - excellent player in his day - interesting option -I can't say I know anything about him as a manager. other than whats in the article.

Re: Fabio Cannavaro to Everton? « Reply #2 on: January 24, 2022, 07:30:55 AM »



seems to have a winning kind of CV Vitor Pereira



I think that defeat at the weekend has knackered big duncs chances for the job,



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10432821/Serial-winner-Vitor-Pereira-emerges-MAJOR-contender-Everton-job-f another new name in the mix for the Everton job.seems to have a winning kind of CV Vitor PereiraI think that defeat at the weekend has knackered big duncs chances for the job,