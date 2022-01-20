Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022, 05:48:56 PM
Author Topic: Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.  (Read 63 times)
« on: Today at 04:37:35 PM »
Looking to give hard-up households a £500 cheque to help in rising fuel /energy costs.

If it helps some then that has to be a plus & a thumbs up :like:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17386833/cash-sums-for-brits-energy-bills-help-rishi-sunak/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:46:41 PM »
What a nice guy   
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:09 PM »
Soon to be the new PM - so boxing clever ....mcl
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:51:21 PM »
Ill keep an eye out for the cheque in the post  mcl
