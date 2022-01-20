Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2022, 05:48:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis. (Read 62 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.
«
on:
Today
at 04:37:35 PM »
Looking to give hard-up households a £500 cheque to help in rising fuel /energy costs.
If it helps some then that has to be a plus & a thumbs up
https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/17386833/cash-sums-for-brits-energy-bills-help-rishi-sunak/
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:46:41 PM »
What a nice guy
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Re: Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:48:09 PM »
Soon to be the new PM - so boxing clever ....
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 694
Re: Rishi Sunak to help out in household energy crisis.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:51:21 PM »
Ill keep an eye out for the cheque in the post
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...