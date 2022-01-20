Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Man Utd tickets 🎫 go on sale  (Read 83 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:06:56 AM »
And Im in a queue
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:32:25 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:06:56 AM
And Im in a queue

3pm for me. Just got my Blackburn ones though  :mido:
Snoozy
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:50 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:32:25 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:06:56 AM
And Im in a queue

3pm for me. Just got my Blackburn ones though  :mido:

Apparently 6000 gone already
Ben G
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:30:21 PM »
3,500 sold so far.

Expect to double that once the next tier opens up at 3pm.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:38 PM »
That was stressful. Kept clicking on seats only to be told "not available at price band" or "no vacancies". Must have happened about 20 times before they opened up a new block and all was well. Looks like there will be great suport.
