Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2022, 11:06:33 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We need
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: We need (Read 27 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 364
We need
«
on:
Today
at 09:19:52 AM »
QPR to trip up with their game in hand and for us to beat Blackburn, then were cooking. Not sure Bournemouth have got the legs for the full season.
Having said this, getting promoted .
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 538
Re: We need
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:54:40 AM »
Good result for us last night and beating them would definitely help, long way to go but if we can keep the current form going we are right in it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...