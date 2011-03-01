Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: We need
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
on: Today at 09:19:52 AM
QPR to trip up with their game in hand and for us to beat Blackburn, then were cooking. Not sure Bournemouth have got the legs for the full season.

Having said this, getting promoted. klins klins klins klins
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:54:40 AM
Good result for us last night and beating them would definitely help, long way to go but if we can keep the current form going we are right in it
