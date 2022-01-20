Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2022, 01:35:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.  (Read 518 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« on: January 20, 2022, 07:48:58 AM »
Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.

A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.

I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.


Anyhow it is all starting to add up.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 555


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 20, 2022, 09:52:41 AM »
Don't like them but shame if it's true as it will helf the Geordies big time if Dyche can't spend the CW cash
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 705


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 20, 2022, 10:39:03 AM »
Its not looking good for the Clarets
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 782


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: January 20, 2022, 10:51:38 AM »
Disc bearded cunt
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 697


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 20, 2022, 10:59:39 AM »
Theyre hardly big spenders so theyre either paying ridiculous wages or some people are taking quite a few Bob out for their own personal gain. They have had a decent stay in the premier league so must have earned some dosh.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 782


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: January 20, 2022, 11:02:21 AM »
Investors/backers sweating over relegation fear?
Could be NUFC and their ability to buy a path clear too.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 705


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: January 20, 2022, 11:06:00 AM »
I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)

Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it

It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club

It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner

Be careful what you wish for is probably the message
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 697


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: January 20, 2022, 11:10:46 AM »
I didnt realise they had new owners. Strange financial world is football.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 387



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: January 20, 2022, 01:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 20, 2022, 11:06:00 AM


It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner

Be careful what you wish for is probably the message

 :like:  Bang on. My reading of these situations is that these shysters use the money/assets of the club they're buying to buy the club they're buying
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 271


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: January 20, 2022, 01:13:08 PM »
Lived over that side for a while and got Burnley fan mates. Wish them no Ill, just can't stand Dyche!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: January 20, 2022, 04:05:30 PM »
Love him or hate him its Sean Dyche that's kept them going.

If they drop they might just collapse Sunderland style straight into league 1. If Dyche jumped ship or was sacked that is.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 705


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: January 20, 2022, 04:35:52 PM »
I doubt they will do a Sunderland but if they go down I guess the worry is Dyche goes

But if not they have a decent squad
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: January 20, 2022, 04:42:52 PM »
the is going down and the is going down with financial troubles.
it looks to me like they are in trouble financially.
Fire sale if they go down would be my bet. ..like u say good squad = plenty will want their players.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: January 21, 2022, 07:28:01 AM »
It's financial bother for Burnley.

Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.

Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.


Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 AM »
Any James Tarkowski sale will tell you all you need to know about Burnely.

Flog him and they are heading for the drop which I think they are anyway.

If the Geordies want him they will get him - the wages they will offer him.

A big win for them at Dirty Leeds. Shit goalkeeping from Leeds the :wanker:

I can't see them (the Geordies) dropping now.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17409713/newcastle-transfer-news-burnley-tarkowski/
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 594


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:12:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on January 21, 2022, 07:28:01 AM
It's financial bother for Burnley.

Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.

Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.


Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/

And people want Gibbo to sell up and fuck off🙄
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 640


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:54:04 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:12:58 PM
Quote from: headset on January 21, 2022, 07:28:01 AM
It's financial bother for Burnley.

Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.

Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.


Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/

And people want Gibbo to sell up and fuck off🙄

The are good and bad buyers out there - it really is a potluck job unless you get a really big player like the Geordies - some work some don't.

I'm more in the camp of the better the devil you know. So happy with Steve Gibson and, he has delivered enough in my lifetime that I was told from a young age from parents & grandparents I would never see.

i get the young lot might want champions league though monkey
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 555


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:56:30 PM »
Gibbo has been a victim of his own hype, giving it the biggun start of various seasons and his lack of any real plan when picking managers.  Most people realise he does a decent job on the finances but if you're not getting it right with managers you are going to get stick
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 