A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.



I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.





Anyhow it is all starting to add up.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.

so theyre either paying ridiculous wages or some people are taking quite a few Bob out for their own personal gain. They have had a decent stay in the premier league so must have earned some dosh. Theyre hardly big spenders

I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)



Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it



It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club



It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner



Be careful what you wish for is probably the message

Love him or hate him its Sean Dyche that's kept them going.



If they drop they might just collapse Sunderland style straight into league 1. If Dyche jumped ship or was sacked that is.

I doubt they will do a Sunderland but if they go down I guess the worry is Dyche goes



But if not they have a decent squad

the is going down and the is going down with financial troubles.

it looks to me like they are in trouble financially.

Fire sale if they go down would be my bet. ..like u say good squad = plenty will want their players.

Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.



Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.



Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.





Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club





It's financial bother for Burnley.
Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.
Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.
Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/

Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.



Flog him and they are heading for the drop which I think they are anyway.



If the Geordies want him they will get him - the wages they will offer him.



A big win for them at Dirty Leeds. Shit goalkeeping from Leeds the



I can't see them (the Geordies) dropping now.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17409713/newcastle-transfer-news-burnley-tarkowski/









Any James Tarkowski sale will tell you all you need to know about Burnely.
Flog him and they are heading for the drop which I think they are anyway.
If the Geordies want him they will get him - the wages they will offer him.
A big win for them at Dirty Leeds. Shit goalkeeping from Leeds the
I can't see them (the Geordies) dropping now.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17409713/newcastle-transfer-news-burnley-tarkowski/