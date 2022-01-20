Welcome,
January 23, 2022, 08:08:06 PM
Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
Author
Topic: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure. (Read 398 times)
headset
Posts: 4 625
Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 07:48:58 AM »
Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.
A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.
I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.
Anyhow it is all starting to add up.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 550
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 09:52:41 AM »
Don't like them but shame if it's true as it will helf the Geordies big time if Dyche can't spend the CW cash
Winston
Posts: 699
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 10:39:03 AM »
Its not looking good for the Clarets
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 780
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 10:51:38 AM »
Disc bearded cunt
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 697
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 10:59:39 AM »
Theyre hardly big spenders
so theyre either paying ridiculous wages or some people are taking quite a few Bob out for their own personal gain. They have had a decent stay in the premier league so must have earned some dosh.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 780
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 11:02:21 AM »
Investors/backers sweating over relegation fear?
Could be NUFC and their ability to buy a path clear too.
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 699
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 11:06:00 AM »
I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)
Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it
It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club
It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner
Be careful what you wish for is probably the message
Robbso
Posts: 15 697
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 11:10:46 AM »
I didnt realise they had new owners. Strange financial world is football.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 382
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 01:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 20, 2022, 11:06:00 AM
It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner
Be careful what you wish for is probably the message
Bang on. My reading of these situations is that these shysters use the money/assets of the club they're buying to buy the club they're buying
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 269
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 01:13:08 PM »
Lived over that side for a while and got Burnley fan mates. Wish them no Ill, just can't stand Dyche!
headset
Posts: 4 625
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 04:05:30 PM »
Love him or hate him its Sean Dyche that's kept them going.
If they drop they might just collapse Sunderland style straight into league 1. If Dyche jumped ship or was sacked that is.
Winston
Posts: 699
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 04:35:52 PM »
I doubt they will do a Sunderland but if they go down I guess the worry is Dyche goes
But if not they have a decent squad
headset
Posts: 4 625
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 20, 2022, 04:42:52 PM »
the is going down and the is going down with financial troubles.
it looks to me like they are in trouble financially.
Fire sale if they go down would be my bet. ..like u say good squad = plenty will want their players.
headset
Posts: 4 625
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
January 21, 2022, 07:28:01 AM »
It's financial bother for Burnley.
Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.
Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.
Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/
headset
Posts: 4 625
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
Today
at 11:41:41 AM »
Any James Tarkowski sale will tell you all you need to know about Burnely.
Flog him and they are heading for the drop which I think they are anyway.
If the Geordies want him they will get him - the wages they will offer him.
A big win for them at Dirty Leeds. Shit goalkeeping from Leeds the
I can't see them (the Geordies) dropping now.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17409713/newcastle-transfer-news-burnley-tarkowski/
Snoozy
Posts: 594
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
Today
at 07:12:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on January 21, 2022, 07:28:01 AM
It's financial bother for Burnley.
Current owners are looking to bail out and sell up.
Only been in it for a year - shocker that and shows you the is a load of sharks happy to take over a club and drop at the minute the shit hits the fan.
Another dodgy ownner/s wrecking a football club
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17392439/burnley-owners-investors-buyers-takeover/
And people want Gibbo to sell up and fuck off🙄
