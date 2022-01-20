Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2022, 11:06:27 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure. (Read 84 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 562
Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
on:
Today
at 07:48:58 AM »
Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.
A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.
I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.
Anyhow it is all starting to add up.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 538
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:52:41 AM »
Don't like them but shame if it's true as it will helf the Geordies big time if Dyche can't spend the CW cash
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 690
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:39:03 AM »
Its not looking good for the Clarets
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 773
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:51:38 AM »
Disc bearded cunt
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 685
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:59:39 AM »
Theyre hardly big spenders
so theyre either paying ridiculous wages or some people are taking quite a few Bob out for their own personal gain. They have had a decent stay in the premier league so must have earned some dosh.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 773
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:02:21 AM »
Investors/backers sweating over relegation fear?
Could be NUFC and their ability to buy a path clear too.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Online
Posts: 690
Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:06:00 AM »
I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)
Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it
It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club
It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner
Be careful what you wish for is probably the message
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...