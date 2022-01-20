Winston

Re: Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure. « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:00 AM » I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)



Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it



It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club



It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner



Be careful what you wish for is probably the message