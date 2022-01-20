Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022
Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
headset
« on: Today at 07:48:58 AM »
Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.

A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.

I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.


Anyhow it is all starting to add up.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:41 AM »
Don't like them but shame if it's true as it will helf the Geordies big time if Dyche can't spend the CW cash
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:39:03 AM »
Its not looking good for the Clarets
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:51:38 AM »
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:59:39 AM »
Theyre hardly big spenders so theyre either paying ridiculous wages or some people are taking quite a few Bob out for their own personal gain. They have had a decent stay in the premier league so must have earned some dosh.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:02:21 AM »
Investors/backers sweating over relegation fear?
Could be NUFC and their ability to buy a path clear too.
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:00 AM »
I dont think its high wages thats the problems (although I could be wrong)

Its the way the new owners bought the company. They sound like they have borrowed the money to purchase Burnley and used future revenue to pay for it

It was described as being like the Glaziers where they borrowed hundreds of millions. But Burnley dont have the worldwide fan base that brings the money into the club

It goes to show how Burnley have had a well run set up and little debt and been self sufficient in the Premier League and now this story emerges within months of a new owner

Be careful what you wish for is probably the message
