A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.



I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.





Anyhow it is all starting to add up.





