Burnley in a bit of financial trouble/pressure.
Today at 07:48:58 AM
Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.

A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.

I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.


Anyhow it is all starting to add up.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html
