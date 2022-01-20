Pay delays for players are never a good sign at any football club.
A traditional club Burnely, but the selling of Wood didn't sit right or carry any sense.
I'm going to give Simon Jordan at talksport some credit here - he hasn't ever come out with it but he has touched on the fact they might be in a touch of 'trouble' and did seem to think Dyche had nothing to do with the Chris Wood sale.
Anyhow it is all starting to add up.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10419993/Pay-delays-raise-alarm-Burnleys-financial-position.html