Bunch of clowns, sending officers to see if a crime had been committed because someone got thrown out of a shop for not wearing a mask, not as if they have anything better to do

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 544





Posts: 4 544 Re: Cleveland Police investigating hate crime « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:44:04 PM »



Years ago if u into went into a cop shop with the same issue - he would of told u to fuck off or put a mask on next time.



Now they have to investigate it. a country full of cranks



The country and even the world is cream crackered now - due to the loud and vocal minority having to be listened to. If the cops did fuck all. Whoever it was would be in the papers complaining about the cops instead.Years ago if u into went into a cop shop with the same issue - he would of told u to fuck off or put a mask on next time.Now they have to investigate it. a country full of cranks Logged