Too many head the balls with fucked up religious ideas have allowed to fester in this country.
For contrast, I have just finished a contract in Istanbul and never once saw bother and people showing religion get along nicely with 'westernized' people. Never saw any crazies at all.
You could right on that - some countries nip things in the bud early doors.
We in the UK are just a bit too lax on things for fear of being outed with any or some kind of discrimination. I dont think the internet over here has helped matters.