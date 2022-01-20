headset

Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences. « on: Yesterday at 04:22:11 PM »





At least before it was more or less a London problem. Now they come from all parts of the country.



14 is a bit young whoever he is and whatever he has got up to.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/darlington-boy-charged-terrorism-offences-22801738





We have that one from Teesville and now one in Darlington. all on our doorstepAt least before it was more or less a London problem. Now they come from all parts of the country.14 is a bit young whoever he is and whatever he has got up to. Logged

kippers

Re: Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 PM » Too many head the balls with fucked up religious ideas have allowed to fester in this country.



For contrast, I have just finished a contract in Istanbul and never once saw bother and people showing religion get along nicely with 'westernized' people. Never saw any crazies at all.

John Theone

Good old Darlo leading the way again



Could just be the old art of making pipe bombs with weed killer and xxxxx.



headset

