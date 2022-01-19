Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
Today at 04:22:11 PM
We have that one from Teesville and now one in Darlington. all on our doorstep


At least before it was more or less a London problem. Now they come from all parts of the country.

14 is a bit young whoever he is and whatever he has got up to.


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/darlington-boy-charged-terrorism-offences-22801738
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:58 PM
Too many head the balls with fucked up religious ideas have allowed to fester in this country.

For contrast, I have just finished a contract in Istanbul and never once saw bother and people showing religion get along nicely with 'westernized' people. Never saw any crazies at all.
 
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:29:56 PM
Good old Darlo leading the way again

Could just be the old art of making pipe bombs with weed killer and xxxxx.

Cant do anything these days without it being called terrorism or hate crime.
