January 19, 2022, 11:18:44 PM
Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
Author
Topic: Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
headset
Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
Today
at 04:22:11 PM »
We have that one from Teesville and now one in Darlington. all on our doorstep
At least before it was more or less a London problem. Now they come from all parts of the country.
14 is a bit young whoever he is and whatever he has got up to.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/darlington-boy-charged-terrorism-offences-22801738
kippers
Re: Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
Today
at 08:17:58 PM »
Too many head the balls with fucked up religious ideas have allowed to fester in this country.
For contrast, I have just finished a contract in Istanbul and never once saw bother and people showing religion get along nicely with 'westernized' people. Never saw any crazies at all.
John Theone
Re: Darlington boy aged 14 on terrorism offences.
Today
at 09:29:56 PM »
Good old Darlo leading the way again
Could just be the old art of making pipe bombs with weed killer and xxxxx.
Cant do anything these days without it being called terrorism or hate crime.
