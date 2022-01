Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 538 Who gets the PM Job « on: Yesterday at 01:13:51 PM » Boris was the exception to the rule that the favourite never wins, not sure that Rishi would win at the moment, think if there is a new one need in the next few months I'll be sticking a few on Jeremy Hunt Logged

Posts: 4 564 Re: Who gets the PM Job « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:29:16 PM » Not that I'm a big fan of him - it will be Sunak for me.



Politics is in a sorry state with regards to what's on offer from both sides leadership-wise. And has been for a number of years now. As far as I'm concerned anyway Logged

Posts: 4 564 Re: Who gets the PM Job « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:44:51 AM » i must have been talking double dutch anyhow Its Rishi Sunak that i think will step in up - if boris gets the shove. Logged

Posts: 7 258 Re: Who gets the PM Job « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:23:33 PM » Still reckon they'll go for a "nothing to see here" safe bet John Major type. Well as long as there's no Edwina Currie, in the bath, with a loofah type revelations to come! Logged