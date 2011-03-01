Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2022, 01:30:03 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who gets the PM Job
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Who gets the PM Job (Read 203 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 538
Who gets the PM Job
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:13:51 PM »
Boris was the exception to the rule that the favourite never wins, not sure that Rishi would win at the moment, think if there is a new one need in the next few months I'll be sticking a few £ on Jeremy Hunt
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:23 PM »
My gut feeling is that there'll be 4 candidates. Sunak, Truss, Hunt and A. N. Other
A. N. Other being the ultimate winner.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 563
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:29:16 PM »
Not that I'm a big fan of him - it will be Sunak for me.
Politics is in a sorry state with regards to what's on offer from both sides leadership-wise. And has been for a number of years now. As far as I'm concerned anyway
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:50 PM »
Not a fan of who?
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 690
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:26 PM »
I think hes having a Yoda moment
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 309
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:29 PM »
If it comes to a contest put some money on Penny Mordant.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 528
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:33 PM »
Not a bad shout that.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 563
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:44:51 AM »
i must have been talking double dutch anyhow Its Rishi Sunak that i think will step in up - if boris gets the shove.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 254
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:23:33 PM »
Still reckon they'll go for a "nothing to see here" safe bet John Major type. Well as long as there's no Edwina Currie, in the bath, with a loofah type revelations to come!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 369
Re: Who gets the PM Job
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:24:51 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 01:23:33 PM
Still reckon they'll go for a "nothing to see here" safe bet John Major type. Well as long as there's no Edwina Currie, in the bath, with a loofah type revelations to come!
I would have.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...