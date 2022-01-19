Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Who gets the PM Job  (Read 157 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:13:51 PM »
Boris was the exception to the rule that the favourite never wins, not sure that Rishi would win at the moment, think if there is a new one need in the next few months I'll be sticking a few £ on Jeremy Hunt
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:23 PM »
My gut feeling is that there'll be 4 candidates. Sunak, Truss, Hunt and A. N. Other

A. N. Other being the ultimate winner.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:29:16 PM »
Not that I'm a big fan of him  - it will be Sunak for me.

Politics is in a sorry state with regards to what's on offer from both sides leadership-wise. And has been for a number of years now. As far as I'm concerned anyway
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:50 PM »
Not a fan of who?
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:44:26 PM »
I think hes having a Yoda moment  :pd:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:14:29 PM »
If it comes to a contest put some money on Penny Mordant.
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:49:33 PM »
Not a bad shout that.
