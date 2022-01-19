Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Ra Ra coach question
Ben G
on: Today at 11:39:32 AM
From my old man.

Can you park your car at the Riverside and collect it after the away bus gets back?

In short, is the car park open overnight?
Bernie
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:00 PM
Not 100% but i'm pretty sure you can - car park is closed off after the last bus gets back & everyone departs.
Ben G
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:15:07 PM
Cheers 🍻 happy 😆
