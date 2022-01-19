Welcome,
January 19, 2022, 03:21:20 PM
Ra Ra coach question
Topic: Ra Ra coach question (Read 59 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 771
Ra Ra coach question
«
on:
Today
at 11:39:32 AM »
From my old man.
Can you park your car at the Riverside and collect it after the away bus gets back?
In short, is the car park open overnight?
Bernie
Bernie
Posts: 7 403
Re: Ra Ra coach question
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:31:00 PM »
Not 100% but i'm pretty sure you can - car park is closed off after the last bus gets back & everyone departs.
Ben G
Posts: 4 771
Re: Ra Ra coach question
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:15:07 PM »
Cheers 🍻 happy 😆
Tory Cunt
