FFS - that's Westy and his lot at a crossroads in all this





Will he stay or will he go.





Keep him says headset, but will the low-life vandals and cancel culture get their way....



Will his statures come down - will westy have to pack away his captain cook outfit.





One to keep your ears to the ground on.





It goes to show nothing is off-limits now for the vandels after that crazy court decision in Bristol



He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.

Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.



The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii



The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies



Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.



The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts

Im still waiting on the Roman Empire being cancelled. Those bastardised enslaved this country and made us all have baths n that.

Wonder if Westy will still dress up as him now?



He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.

Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.



The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii



The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies



Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.



The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts



You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media PuppetHe was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of HawaiiThe right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of liesCannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

I will take on board some of what you mention which is interesting for a funny fucker like yourself. Don't be offended, but like fuck am I reading that article how much spare time do you think I have at work.I could have read a whole newspaper by the time read that . My main beef fella is people going around doing what they like to property whether you or anyone likes it or not- I don't simple as that really. If these statues come down they come down the right way. Not mob rule when it suits certain quarters.

The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.



The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.



We have just this month given Tony Blair a knighthood



The methods may have changed on foreign policy but the outcomes havent

The fact Westy's lot in the main kept quiet tells me the is juice left in the captain cook issue. That's why I laughed to see which way they play it out when it comes on top for Cook and, it will in due course with all these crackpots out and about telling us how to change our ways all of a sudden



He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.

Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.



The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii



The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies



Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.



The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts



You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media PuppetHe was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of HawaiiThe right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of liesCannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

I will take on board some of what you mention which is interesting for a funny fucker like yourself. Don't be offended, but like fuck am I reading that article how much spare time do you think I have at work.I could have read a whole newspaper by the time read that . My main beef fella is people going around doing what they like to property whether you or anyone likes it or not- I don't simple as that really. If these statues come down they come down the right way. Not mob rule when it suits certain quarters.



The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.





If you follow the rules and request it be romoved the right way, if nobody takes action do not complain when a jury states they did the right thing as a mob over ten years later to do what the council failed to do.



He was a racist slave owner and his statue now resides in a museumn where it belongs with a better true history. He was not cancelled, the truth was exposed.



BTW it is well documented Churcill was a racist, I also agree that Clement Atlee was correct in insisting Churcill was the only leader for the coming war. Labour, Atlee in paticular insisted on Churchill and worked with him in the national interest throughout world war 2. That does not change the fact that Churcill was also clearly a racist and actually he invented the first concentration camps in the Boer war.



He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.

Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.



The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii



The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies



Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.



The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts



You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media PuppetHe was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of HawaiiThe right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of liesCannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.





That does not change the fact that Churcill was also clearly a racist and actually he invented the first concentration camps in the Boer war.

