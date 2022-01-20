You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media Puppet
He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.
Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.
The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii
The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies
Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history. The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts
I will take on board some of what you mention which is interesting for a funny fucker like yourself. Don't be offended, but like fuck am I reading that article how much spare time do you think I have at work.I could have read a whole newspaper by the time read that . My main beef fella is people going around doing what they like to property whether you or anyone likes it or not- I don't simple as that really. If these statues come down they come down the right way. Not mob rule when it suits certain quarters.
The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.
Well as far as I know the only statue that was taken down by mob rule was in Bristol, tell me if I am missing others. People of Bristol had tried for over a decade tried to get that statue of a slave trader removed and it remained in place despite people doing it the right way for a decade.
If you follow the rules and request it be romoved the right way, if nobody takes action do not complain when a jury states they did the right thing as a mob over ten years later to do what the council failed to do.
He was a racist slave owner and his statue now resides in a museumn where it belongs with a better true history. He was not cancelled, the truth was exposed.
BTW it is well documented Churcill was a racist, I also agree that Clement Atlee was correct in insisting Churcill was the only leader for the coming war. Labour, Atlee in paticular insisted on Churchill and worked with him in the national interest throughout world war 2. That does not change the fact that Churcill was also clearly a racist and actually he invented the first concentration camps in the Boer war.
I am happy that he was PM in World War 2