Author Topic: Cancel Captain Cook  (Read 285 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 07:20:50 AM »
The baying mob - want him gone from history


FFS - that's Westy and his lot at a crossroads in all this monkey


Will he stay or will he go.


Keep him says headset, but will the low-life vandals and cancel culture get their way....

Will his statures come down - will westy have to pack away his captain cook outfit.


One to keep your ears to the ground on.


It goes to show nothing is off-limits now for the vandels after that crazy court decision in Bristol

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10415971/Cancel-Captain-Cook-cancel-maps-science-humanity-itself.html
myboro
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM »
You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media Puppet

He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.
Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.

The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii

The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies

Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:05:34 PM »
Im still waiting on the Roman Empire being cancelled. Those bastardised enslaved this country and made us all have baths n that.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:29:36 PM »

Wonder if Westy will still dress up as him now?  :nige:

I can sense Hairy Vagina writing a poem about it as we speak  :steptoe:
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:39:09 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media Puppet

He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.
Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.

The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii

The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies

Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts


I will take on board some of what you mention which is interesting for a funny fucker like yourself. Don't be offended, but like fuck am I reading that article how much spare time do you think I have at work.I could have read a whole newspaper by the time read that . My main beef fella is people going around doing what they like to property whether you or anyone likes it or not- I don't simple as that really. If these statues come down they come down the right way. Not mob rule when it suits certain quarters.

The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.monkey
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:46:02 PM »
Headset I wouldnt give too much thought to the problem being right wing media.

We have just this month given Tony Blair a knighthood

The methods may have changed on foreign policy but the outcomes havent
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:58:32 PM »
Oh, I don't on that scale Winston.

The fact Westy's lot in the main kept quiet tells me the is juice left in the captain cook issue. That's why I laughed to see which way they play it out when it comes on top for Cook and, it will in due course with all these crackpots out and about telling us how to change our ways all of a sudden
myboro
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:39:09 PM
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media Puppet

He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.
Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.

The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii

The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies

Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts


I will take on board some of what you mention which is interesting for a funny fucker like yourself. Don't be offended, but like fuck am I reading that article how much spare time do you think I have at work.I could have read a whole newspaper by the time read that . My main beef fella is people going around doing what they like to property whether you or anyone likes it or not- I don't simple as that really. If these statues come down they come down the right way. Not mob rule when it suits certain quarters.

The fact the whole thing didn't cause much of a stir OTR - Is another good enough indication for me that like your comments I will take on board.monkey


Well as far as I know the only statue that was taken down by mob rule was in Bristol, tell me if I am missing others. People of Bristol had tried for over a decade tried to get that statue of a slave trader removed and it remained in place despite people doing it the right way for a decade.

If you follow the rules and request it be romoved the right way, if nobody takes action do not complain when a jury states they did the right thing as a mob over ten years later to do what the council failed to do.

He was a racist slave owner and his statue now resides in a museumn where it belongs with a better true history. He was not cancelled, the truth was exposed.

BTW it is well documented Churcill was a racist, I also agree that Clement Atlee was correct in insisting Churcill was the only leader for the coming war. Labour, Atlee in paticular insisted on Churchill and worked with him in the national interest throughout world war 2. That does not change the fact that Churcill was also clearly a racist and actually he invented the first concentration camps in the Boer war.

I am happy that he was PM in World War 2
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:44:12 AM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:39:09 PM
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
You really believe everything the right wing media tell you. Muppet = media Puppet

He was a Navy Captain who killed people, nobody wants to cancel him they want the true history to be told.
Was he as your article states "A Couragous Explorer" or was he a Navy Captain who killed Indigenous people when claiming Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii for the British Empire.

The truth is he was a NAVY Captain. The Truth is he and his men killed people they encountered. The truth is he was Killed in Hawaii when he attempted to kindnap the ruling Chief of Hawaii

The right want to CANCEL the truth, the WOKE want history to be the truth not a web of lies

Cannot see why anyone would be against the truth when looking at history.

The-gweagal-shield-and-the-fight-to-change-the-british-museums-attitude-to-seized-artefacts

That does not change the fact that Churcill was also clearly a racist and actually he invented the first concentration camps in the Boer war.



Erm, no. Concentration camps were "a thing" of their time that developed in various areas of conflict, earlier reports attribute them to the Spanish in Cuba. That said, Churchill was a fan at the time of the Boer War, but invented, no.
