Author Topic: Cancel Captain Cook
« on: Today at 07:20:50 AM »
The baying mob - want him gone from history


FFS - that's Westy and his lot at a crossroads in all this monkey


Will he stay or will he go.


Keep him says headset, but will the low-life vandals and cancel culture get their way....

Will his statures come down - will westy have to pack away his captain cook outfit.


One to keep your ears to the ground on.


It goes to show nothing is off-limits now for the vandels after that crazy court decision in Bristol

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10415971/Cancel-Captain-Cook-cancel-maps-science-humanity-itself.html
