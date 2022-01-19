headset

FFS - that's Westy and his lot at a crossroads in all this





Will he stay or will he go.





Keep him says headset, but will the low-life vandals and cancel culture get their way....



Will his statures come down - will westy have to pack away his captain cook outfit.





One to keep your ears to the ground on.





It goes to show nothing is off-limits now for the vandels after that crazy court decision in Bristol



