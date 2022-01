headset

Offline



Posts: 4 533





Posts: 4 533 Vladimir Putin amassed 100,000 troops « on: Today at 07:14:09 AM »



I agree with the comments section.



We would be better to keep out of this one. But will we





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10415995/Ukraine-facing-nightmare-scenario-Russian-troops-mass-border-British-defence-chiefs-warn





and are heading for Belarus and Ukraine is as the article states in a bit of a situation.I agree with the comments section.We would be better to keep out of this one. But will we Logged