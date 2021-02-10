|
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:24:12 PM »
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
Richard Sharp (BBC chairman)
Assumed office
10 February 2021[1]
Parent(s) Eric Sharp, Baron Sharp of Grimsdyke
Education Merchant Taylors' School
Christ Church, Oxford
Occupation Banker
Richard Simon Sharp (born 8 February 1956) has been the Chairman of the BBC since February 2021. A former banker, he worked at JP Morgan for eight years, and then for 23 years at Goldman Sachs. Sharp was an advisor to Boris Johnson during his tenure as London Mayor, and to Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. He has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party
Fucking red, he is. For fuck's sake, just accept it
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM »
Why is the opposition (labour & SNP)
so keen to get shot of Boris ???
So we can get the next one up. If you consider that your average Tory is 78, the rate the Tories are going through leaders means that there'll be no fucker left within the next 6-8 weeks. We'll outlast the cunts.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:03:25 AM »
This Christine Lee
Yes, that fucking Christine Lee. It's wankers like you that cause all the fucking problems in society. Can't you see Dave is sporting a poppy? If that doesn't prove what a great guy he is, I don't know what does.
