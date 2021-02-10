Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 21, 2022, 11:19:35 AM
Topic: PMQ
Robbso
PMQ
January 19, 2022, 06:51:08 AM
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue :mido:
headset
Reply #1 on: January 19, 2022, 07:31:36 AM
monkey

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Winston
Reply #2 on: January 19, 2022, 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Last Edit: January 19, 2022, 12:27:18 PM by Winston
Bernie
Reply #3 on: January 19, 2022, 12:30:04 PM
Quote from: Winston on January 19, 2022, 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in

Well edited  mcl
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: January 19, 2022, 01:55:40 PM
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player 
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #5 on: January 19, 2022, 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
headset
Reply #6 on: January 19, 2022, 03:26:34 PM
He still stands - he must be still in by request - unless this inquire does lead to him getting the boot.

I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.

He outstrips teflon monkey
Rutters
Reply #7 on: January 19, 2022, 10:59:37 PM
Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.

If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 294

Bausor OUT!!!


Reply #8 on: January 19, 2022, 11:34:53 PM
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
Robbso
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:43:07 AM
I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months
Rutters
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 AM
True

It's pretty much relentless from all sides. As in USA, journalism has ended and political activism/advocacy has taken its place.

When the BBC state its focus is 'Diversity' rather than good TV/Radio, you know it's a political organisation.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:15:34 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 19, 2022, 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there

Indeed, and for Boris to blather he has no idea where the quote comes from speaks volumes!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:24:12 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on January 19, 2022, 11:34:53 PM
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.

Richard Sharp (BBC chairman)

Assumed office
10 February 2021[1]

Parent(s)   Eric Sharp, Baron Sharp of Grimsdyke

Education   Merchant Taylors' School
Christ Church, Oxford
Occupation   Banker
Richard Simon Sharp (born 8 February 1956) has been the Chairman of the BBC since February 2021. A former banker, he worked at JP Morgan for eight years, and then for 23 years at Goldman Sachs. Sharp was an advisor to Boris Johnson during his tenure as London Mayor, and to Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. He has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party


Fucking red, he is. For fuck's sake, just accept it
Rutters
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:00:48 PM
The problem with the BBC isn't whether it's red or blue... it's that it's identitarian, just like the Labour Party.

Have a look at the twitter feeds of Emily Maitlis and Jess Phililps and let me know if you can find any difference of political opinion. Then do Naga Munchetty and David Lammy...then Gary Lineker and Keir Starmer.

You can do the same for Sky and ITV. Channel 4 are even worse.
Bill Buxton
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:27:42 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 01:15:34 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 19, 2022, 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there

Indeed, and for Boris to blather he has no idea where the quote comes from speaks volumes!
The quote came from Oliver Cromwell.Its a pity that idiot Davis dint do proper research.
Robbso
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:24:00 PM
He did, thats why he quoted it. Johnson is a historical buff and will know

 that Chamberlain resigned the day after Amery delivered the line. Which he nicked off Cromwell. Subtlety bill.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:38:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:24:00 PM
He did, thats why he quoted it. Johnson is a historical buff and will know

 that Chamberlain resigned the day after Amery delivered the line. Which he nicked off Cromwell. Subtlety bill.

Indeed, and ushered in the Premiership of Churchill. Boris claiming not to of heard the quote, despite his biography of.. erm... Churchill. Some cynics might suggest that Boris claimed to have written said biography, but paid someone else to do it while he put his name on it to claim the credit! Shurely not?
kippers
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 PM
Why is the opposition (labour & SNP)
so keen to get shot of Boris ???
Robbso
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 PM
Everyone with any decency, including his own lot should want rid of the lying twat. He treats everyone like inconsequential plebs.
myboro
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:21:25 PM
Quote from: Rutters on January 19, 2022, 10:59:37 PM
Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.

If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful.
You do know the Chinease spy was a dead cat story first reported in 2017 by ALL PAPERS look at the date

Shadow-minister-receives-180-000-Chinese-law-firm
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 431

Infant Herpes


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 08:49:52 PM
Why is the opposition (labour & SNP)
so keen to get shot of Boris ???

So we can get the next one up. If you consider that your average Tory is 78, the rate the Tories are going  through leaders means that there'll be no fucker left within the next 6-8 weeks. We'll outlast the cunts.
Rutters
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 PM
Christine Lee has been on the inside of TLP for some time however MI5 only discovered she was funnelling information back to the Chinsese Communist Party last week.

She didn't hand over all that cash because she's a big fan of Barry Gardiner
myboro
Reply #22 on: Today at 12:59:26 AM
This Christine Lee
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 431

Infant Herpes


Reply #23 on: Today at 02:03:25 AM
Quote from: myboro on Today at 12:59:26 AM
This Christine Lee


Yes, that fucking Christine Lee. It's wankers like you that cause all the fucking problems in society. Can't you see Dave is sporting a poppy? If that doesn't prove what a great guy he is, I don't know what does.
Rutters
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:48:40 AM
Yes, that Christine Lee
