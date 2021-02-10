Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022, 03:42:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PMQ  (Read 288 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686


View Profile
PMQ
« on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 AM »
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue :mido:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 564


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 AM »
monkey

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 690


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM »
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:18 PM by Winston » Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 405


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:30:04 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in

Well edited  mcl
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 538


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 PM »
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 609



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM »
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 564


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 PM »
He still stands - he must be still in by request - unless this inquire does lead to him getting the boot.

I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.

He outstrips teflon monkey
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM »
Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.

If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 293

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM »
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:05 PM by Bud Wiser » Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:07 AM »
I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:48 AM »
True

It's pretty much relentless from all sides. As in USA, journalism has ended and political activism/advocacy has taken its place.

When the BBC state its focus is 'Diversity' rather than good TV/Radio, you know it's a political organisation.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 258


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:15:34 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there

Indeed, and for Boris to blather he has no idea where the quote comes from speaks volumes!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 370



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:24:12 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.

Richard Sharp (BBC chairman)

Assumed office
10 February 2021[1]

Parent(s)   Eric Sharp, Baron Sharp of Grimsdyke

Education   Merchant Taylors' School
Christ Church, Oxford
Occupation   Banker
Richard Simon Sharp (born 8 February 1956) has been the Chairman of the BBC since February 2021. A former banker, he worked at JP Morgan for eight years, and then for 23 years at Goldman Sachs. Sharp was an advisor to Boris Johnson during his tenure as London Mayor, and to Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. He has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party


Fucking red, he is. For fuck's sake, just accept it
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:00:48 PM »
The problem with the BBC isn't whether it's red or blue... it's that it's identitarian, just like the Labour Party.

Have a look at the twitter feeds of Emily Maitlis and Jess Phililps and let me know if you can find any difference of political opinion. Then do Naga Munchetty and David Lammy...then Gary Lineker and Keir Starmer.

You can do the same for Sky and ITV. Channel 4 are even worse.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 310


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:15:34 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there

Indeed, and for Boris to blather he has no idea where the quote comes from speaks volumes!
The quote came from Oliver Cromwell.Its a pity that idiot Davis dint do proper research.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 