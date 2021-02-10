When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
Richard Sharp (BBC chairman)
Assumed office
10 February 2021[1]
Parent(s) Eric Sharp, Baron Sharp of Grimsdyke
Education Merchant Taylors' School
Christ Church, Oxford
Occupation Banker
Richard Simon Sharp (born 8 February 1956) has been the Chairman of the BBC since February 2021. A former banker, he worked at JP Morgan for eight years, and then for 23 years at Goldman Sachs. Sharp was an advisor to Boris Johnson during his tenure as London Mayor, and to Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. He has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party
