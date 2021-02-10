Robbso

Posts: 15 686 PMQ « on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 AM » at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice

Logged

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.



I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.



Given the circumstances.



It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.



Re: PMQ « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM » Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:18 PM by Winston » Logged

Re: PMQ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 PM » Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player Logged

Re: PMQ « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM » Brutal i intervention by David Davies there Logged

I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.



Re: PMQ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM » Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.



Re: PMQ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM » When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:05 PM by Bud Wiser » Logged

Re: PMQ « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:07 AM » I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months Logged

Re: PMQ « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:48 AM » True



It's pretty much relentless from all sides. As in USA, journalism has ended and political activism/advocacy has taken its place.



Posts: 17 370 Re: PMQ « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:24:12 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.



Richard Sharp (BBC chairman)



Assumed office

10 February 2021[1]



Parent(s) Eric Sharp, Baron Sharp of Grimsdyke



Education Merchant Taylors' School

Christ Church, Oxford

Occupation Banker

Richard Simon Sharp (born 8 February 1956) has been the Chairman of the BBC since February 2021. A former banker, he worked at JP Morgan for eight years, and then for 23 years at Goldman Sachs. Sharp was an advisor to Boris Johnson during his tenure as London Mayor, and to Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. He has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party





