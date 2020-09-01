Robbso

Posts: 15 685 PMQ « on: Yesterday at 06:51:08 AM » at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice

Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend

Posts: 4 562 Re: PMQ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 AM »



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.



I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.



Given the circumstances.



It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.

Posts: 690 Re: PMQ « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM » Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:18 PM by Winston » Logged

Posts: 3 538 Re: PMQ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 PM » Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player Logged

Posts: 4 608 Re: PMQ « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM » Brutal i intervention by David Davies there Logged

Posts: 4 562 Re: PMQ « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 PM »



I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.



He still stands - he must be still in by request - unless this inquire does lead to him getting the boot.

I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.

He outstrips teflon

Posts: 528 Re: PMQ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM » Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.



If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful. Logged

When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.

Posts: 15 685 Re: PMQ « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:07 AM » I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months Logged