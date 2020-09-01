Welcome,
Author
Topic: PMQ
Robbso
PMQ
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend
at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue
headset
Re: PMQ
Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.
I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.
Given the circumstances.
It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Winston
Re: PMQ
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Bernie
Re: PMQ
Quote from: Winston
Yesterday
at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Well edited
Itchy_ring
Re: PMQ
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player
MF(c) DOOM
Re: PMQ
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
headset
Re: PMQ
He still stands - he must be still in by request - unless this inquire does lead to him getting the boot.
I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.
He outstrips teflon
Rutters
Re: PMQ
Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.
If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful.
Bud Wiser
Re: PMQ
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
Robbso
Re: PMQ
I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months
Rutters
Re: PMQ
True
It's pretty much relentless from all sides. As in USA, journalism has ended and political activism/advocacy has taken its place.
When the BBC state its focus is 'Diversity' rather than good TV/Radio, you know it's a political organisation.
