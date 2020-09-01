Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022
Topic: PMQ
Robbso
Posts: 15 685


PMQ
Yesterday at 06:51:08 AM
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue :mido:
headset
Posts: 4 562


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 AM
monkey

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Winston
Posts: 690


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:27:18 PM by Winston
Bernie
Posts: 7 403


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:30:04 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in

Well edited  mcl
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 538


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 PM
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player 
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 608



Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:14:30 PM
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
headset
Posts: 4 562


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:34 PM
He still stands - he must be still in by request - unless this inquire does lead to him getting the boot.

I would certainly keep my money in my pocket on this one.

He outstrips teflon monkey
Rutters
Posts: 528


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM
Even though I want Boris gone all this Partygate guff is just a media storm whipped up and maintained because they don't agree with him.

If the murder of a sitting MP by an Islamic Terrorist can disappear after a few days and a Chinese spy sponsoring the Labour Party vanishes in 48 hours then weeks of Boris-bashing is just spiteful.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 293

Bausor OUT!!!


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 PM
When you're up against a relentless attack dog such as the BBC, 48 hours may as well translate to 48 years when they've got an agenda to pursue.
Robbso
Posts: 15 685


Reply #9 on: Today at 06:43:07 AM
I think you need to watch sky news and ITVs coverage, they are and have been hammering him daily for months
Rutters
Posts: 528


Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:48 AM
True

It's pretty much relentless from all sides. As in USA, journalism has ended and political activism/advocacy has taken its place.

When the BBC state its focus is 'Diversity' rather than good TV/Radio, you know it's a political organisation.
