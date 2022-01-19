Welcome,
January 19, 2022, 03:21:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Author
Topic: PMQ
Robbso
PMQ
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend
at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue
headset
Re: PMQ
Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.
I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.
Given the circumstances.
It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Winston
Re: PMQ
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Bernie
Re: PMQ
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
Well edited
Itchy_ring
Re: PMQ
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player
MF(c) DOOM
Re: PMQ
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
