Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 683





Posts: 15 683 PMQ « on: Today at 06:51:08 AM » at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice

Where’s Sue Grey when you need her. C’mon Sue Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attendat least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the diceWhere’s Sue Grey when you need her. C’mon Sue Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 533





Posts: 4 533 Re: PMQ « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:36 AM »



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.



I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.



Given the circumstances.



It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.Given the circumstances.It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 685





Posts: 685 Re: PMQ « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM » Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in « Last Edit: Today at 12:27:18 PM by Winston » Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 535





Posts: 3 535 Re: PMQ « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:40 PM » Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player Logged