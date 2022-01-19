Robbso

Posts: 15 683 PMQ « on: Today at 06:51:08 AM » at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice

Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend

Re: PMQ « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:36 AM »



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.



I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.



Given the circumstances.



It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.



Logged

Posts: 685 Re: PMQ « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM » Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in

Posts: 3 535 Re: PMQ « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:40 PM » Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player