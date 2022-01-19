Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Robbso
« on: Today at 06:51:08 AM »
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue :mido:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:36 AM »
monkey

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM »
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:18 PM by Winston » Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:04 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 11:56:19 AM
Those 1922 committee letters are starting to pile in

Well edited  mcl
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:40 PM »
Was all going to the script pretty much, the fat mess just saying wait for the enquiry and then going on about his greatest hits and then he got 2 footed off his own player 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:30 PM »
Brutal i intervention by David Davies there
