Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 683





Posts: 15 683 PMQ « on: Today at 06:51:08 AM » at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice

Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attendat least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the diceWheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 533





Posts: 4 533 Re: PMQ « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:36 AM »



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.



I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.



Given the circumstances.



It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.



Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.Given the circumstances.It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand. Logged