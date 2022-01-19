Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 19, 2022, 12:02:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PMQ  (Read 52 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 683


View Profile
PMQ
« on: Today at 06:51:08 AM »
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue :mido:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 533


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:36 AM »
monkey

Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.

I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.

Given the circumstances.

It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 684


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM »
Those 1912 committee letters are starting to pile in
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 