Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 19, 2022, 08:18:08 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PMQ
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: PMQ (Read 17 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 683
PMQ
«
on:
Today
at 06:51:08 AM »
Could be interesting, if, of course someone tells him he needs to attend
at least the lifting of restrictions will be announced sometime today. Last throw of the dice
Wheres Sue Grey when you need her. Cmon Sue
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 533
Re: PMQ
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:31:36 AM »
Yes, it's not something I normally tune into.
I now enjoy the 15 or so minutes head to head between the two leaders.
Given the circumstances.
It should be a walk in the park for Sir Kier as things stand.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...