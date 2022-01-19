Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 19, 2022, 12:01:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chelsea  (Read 57 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 533


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:23 AM »
draw with Brighton that's them out of the title race. I doubt even Liverpool with games in hand will get anywhere near Man City.

That's the title race pretty much over in January.

As good as the 3 clubs are compared to the rest. It's not such a good look for the league itself that is over in January. Man City are a cracking team but we don't want the league turning out to be like the rest of the leagues in Europe. with the same one or two winning it.

Until Middlesbrough land in it under Chris Wilder monkey
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 533


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:35 AM »
Watched a few highlights and something is definitely not right in the squad probably fallout from Lukaku stuff but when they scored never seen such a half hearted celebration of a decent goal.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 