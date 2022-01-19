headset

Offline



Posts: 4 533





Posts: 4 533 Chelsea « on: Today at 06:50:23 AM »



That's the title race pretty much over in January.



As good as the 3 clubs are compared to the rest. It's not such a good look for the league itself that is over in January. Man City are a cracking team but we don't want the league turning out to be like the rest of the leagues in Europe. with the same one or two winning it.



Until Middlesbrough land in it under Chris Wilder draw with Brighton that's them out of the title race. I doubt even Liverpool with games in hand will get anywhere near Man City.That's the title race pretty much over in January.As good as the 3 clubs are compared to the rest. It's not such a good look for the league itself that is over in January. Man City are a cracking team but we don't want the league turning out to be like the rest of the leagues in Europe. with the same one or two winning it.Until Middlesbrough land in it under Chris Wilder Logged