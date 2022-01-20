Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2022, 08:28:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Get A Roon  (Read 160 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 562


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 AM »
monkey

Rooney is now a front runner for the Everton job.

Jose Mourinho's name is mentioned but i have to say despite a cracking managerial career and calling many things right at Spurs and Man Utd only to be ignored by the owners. I have to say IMO - I think the best days of Jose are gone.


The Derby County lot will be fuming and gutted if he leaves them the  :wanker: they are

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17367708/wayne-rooney-everton-talks-derby-mourinho/
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 403


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:32:05 PM »
A proper come down for Mourinho if he ends up there  mick charles :steptoe:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 951


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:05:06 PM »
There is no way Wazza would turn down the Everton job.

Absolutely no way !
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 562


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:47 AM »
I think you are right kippers alan brazil on talksport has more or less said it as if he is ITK - if the offer comes to Rooney he will be off- I've got to agree with him - he will take it. once a blue always a blue the t-shirt once said monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 