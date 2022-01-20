headset

« on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 AM »



Rooney is now a front runner for the Everton job.



Jose Mourinho's name is mentioned but i have to say despite a cracking managerial career and calling many things right at Spurs and Man Utd only to be ignored by the owners. I have to say IMO - I think the best days of Jose are gone.





The Derby County lot will be fuming and gutted if he leaves them the they are



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17367708/wayne-rooney-everton-talks-derby-mourinho/



