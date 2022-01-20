Welcome,
January 20, 2022, 08:28:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Get A Roon
Author
Topic: Get A Roon
headset
Posts: 4 562
Get A Roon
Yesterday
at 06:42:36 AM »
Rooney is now a front runner for the Everton job.
Jose Mourinho's name is mentioned but i have to say despite a cracking managerial career and calling many things right at Spurs and Man Utd only to be ignored by the owners. I have to say IMO - I think the best days of Jose are gone.
The Derby County lot will be fuming and gutted if he leaves them the
they are
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17367708/wayne-rooney-everton-talks-derby-mourinho/
Bernie
Posts: 7 403
Re: Get A Roon
Yesterday
at 12:32:05 PM »
A proper come down for Mourinho if he ends up there
kippers
Posts: 2 951
Re: Get A Roon
Yesterday
at 04:05:06 PM »
There is no way Wazza would turn down the Everton job.
Absolutely no way !
headset
Posts: 4 562
Re: Get A Roon
Today
at 08:19:47 AM »
I think you are right kippers alan brazil on talksport has more or less said it as if he is ITK - if the offer comes to Rooney he will be off- I've got to agree with him - he will take it. once a blue always a blue the t-shirt once said
